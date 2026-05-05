‘SVC63’: Akshaye Khanna or Fahadh Faasil – Who Will Play Lead Antagonist in Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally’s Upcoming Film?

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Following the successful completion of the first filming schedule for Salman Khan’s highly anticipated project SVC63, the search for a powerful antagonist has narrowed down to two major names. According to a report, director Vamshi Paidipally and the production team are considering Fahadh Faasil and Akshaye Khanna as the primary contenders to face off against Khan in the upcoming action-drama. ‘SVC63’: Is Rajpal Yadav Joining Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film Amid INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case? Here’s What We Know.

Salman Khan's 'SVC63' to Have Fahadh Faasil or Akshaye Khanna as Lead Antagonist?

As the production shifts gears, the role of the "baddie" remains the most talked-about casting decision. According to a Mid-Day report, the makers are reportedly looking for an actor who can match the intensity of Salman Khan’s "badass" character. Fahadh Faasil, known for his masterful performances in South Indian cinema and his recent pan-India success, and Akshaye Khanna, celebrated for his sharp, methodical portrayals of negative roles, are currently leading the race.

Interestingly, veteran actor Arvind Swamy was also previously under consideration for the part. However, the latest developments suggest the focus has shifted toward Faasil and Khanna to bring a fresh and formidable dynamic to the screen.

‘SVC63’ Production Moves to Manali After Successful First Leg

The update comes as director Vamshi Paidipally wraps up the initial schedule of the film, which stars Salman Khan alongside Nayanthara. With the first leg of shooting now complete, the cast and crew are preparing to move to Manali for the next stage of filming.

The urgency to cast the antagonist is tied to the upcoming schedules, as the production team wants to ensure the chosen actor is integrated into the shoot as the story transitions into its high-stakes confrontation sequences.

More About ‘SVC63’

Tentatively titled SVC63, representing the 63rd project of Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film marks a significant collaboration between the Telugu film industry and Bollywood. With a heavy-hitting cast that already includes Nayanthara as the female lead, the addition of either Faasil or Khanna is expected to elevate the film's appeal across both North and South Indian markets. Kareena Kapoor To Reunite With Salman Khan After 11 Years for Raj & DK’s Superhero Film? Here’s What We Know.

The project continues to be one of the most closely watched films in development, promising a large-scale cinematic experience for audiences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).