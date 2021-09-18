Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT as Karan Johar's show closed curtains in a grand finale on Saturday. Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty emerged as first and second runners-up.
#DivyaAgarwal lifts the #BiggBossOTT trophy 😍 Yeh hai Divya ki OTT Fan Army ka kamaal 😎 Comment with #DivyaIsTheOTTBoss to join in the celebration 🥳#ItnaOTT #BBOtt #BiggBossOTT #BBOttOnVoot #BBOtt24x7 #BBOTTFinale #SabseOTTfinale #Voot #SalmanKhan #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/3mmwxyb67w
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 18, 2021
Winning Movements:
And, the first ever OTT winner of #BiggBossOTT is none other than #DivyaSherniAgarwal🤩🏆
Watch #BBottFinale to watch her make the final roar!https://t.co/S8pyRzopn2#BBOttFinale #sabseOTTfinale #DivyaAgarwal #DivyaIsTheOTTBoss @Divyakitweet pic.twitter.com/eJxhsPUdMo
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 18, 2021
