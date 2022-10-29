In one of the episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, actress Tina Datta made a shocking revelation that co-housemate Soundarya Sharma has bought five million followers on Instagram. Tina was seen having a conversation with Shalin Bhanot in the bathroom area of the house right before the Weekend Ka Vaar segment. In the clip, Tina was telling Shalin, whom she fondly calls 'Sha', that she has made a brand name and won't be evicted. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Calls Abdu Rozik Out of the House; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Teary Eyed (Watch Video).

She told Shalin that she won't go before Soundarya and that she has bought five million followers on Instagram and only gets a dozen comments despite the following. Tina also shared that she had done her research on everyone before entering the Colors show. Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik Lash Out at Gautam Vig for Sacrificing 'Ration' Over Captaincy (Watch Video).

As of now, Soundarya has 6.1 million followers on the photo-sharing website. Stay tuned for more such Bigg Boss news.

