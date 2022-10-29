Get ready for some high-voltage drama on tonight's (Oct 29) episode of Bigg Boss 16! Well, as per latest promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Gautam Vig sacrificing food of the entire house to become the next captain of the house. That's not it, as this decision by Vig gets a thumbs down from Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Offers Gautam Vig Captaincy But With a ‘Price’.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)