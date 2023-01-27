Contestant and television actress Tina Datta, who gained recognition with the serial Uttaran, has been shown the exit door from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. A tweet from The Khabri read, "Exclusive and Confirmed Yes #TinaDatta Is eliminated from the house. Elimination Took place few minutes back." Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Blasts Tina Datta for Mocking Shalin Bhanot, Angrily Walks Off (Watch Promo Video).

Tina was nominated alongside names such as Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare. Tina was making headlines in the show with her on and off relationship with Shalin. However, post New Years' celebration in the show, the two were seen having differences. Shalin and Tina were also at loggerheads since the last two weeks. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Evicted From Salman Khan's Reality Show - Reports.

After Tina's eviction, contestants left in the house include, Shalin, Archana Gautam, Priyanka, Shiv, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2023 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).