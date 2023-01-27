This week, Farah Khan, will be seen hosting Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 16 instead of host Salman Khan and seems like things are going to get ugly tonight. Well, as per a promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Farah Khan blasting at Tina Datta for mocking Shalin Bhanot's mental health. To which, when Tina tries to justify herself, Farah angrily slams her and walks off. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Evicted From Salman Khan's Reality Show - Reports.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

