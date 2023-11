In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal was seen making claims that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan mocked the Youtuber’s fanbase, ‘BroSena’. It all happened after Anurag got into a huge fight with Arun Mahashetty and Abhishek Kumar. After which, he was called into the confession room. He said he is having difficulty surviving the show and wants to make a "voluntary exit". Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Holds Arun Mahashetty’s Collar After Latter Makes Ugly Claims, Says, ‘Tu Meri Behen Ke Bare Mein National Television Pe Bola?’

"I’m feeling very disturbed. I don’t know why,” he said, to which the voice of Bigg Boss questioned, "Do you really need a psychiatrist, or just because Vicky Bhaiya has told you that’s why you’re asking? I’m asking you because your mental health is our priority, and the moment a psychiatrist feels that you need it, we will send one to you." Anurag, who is called Babu Bhaiya in the show, said that he is feeling frustrated.

He went on to say that he was unhappy with the show’s host, Salman Khan, speaking about his YouTube community and BroSena. “Give feedback on Anurag Dobhal. Mein jo bhi hu apne mehnat ke vajah se hu, BroSena ke wajah se nahi hoon," Dobhal replied when asked about who got him to this height by Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Clashes with Abhishek Kumar During Nomination Task, Dil Housemates Stir Controversy (Watch Promo Video).

The voice of Bigg Boss was then heard saying that Salman's feedback during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes is not the show's but the audience's. However, Anurag kept saying that his BroSena has been mentioned every week, which makes him unhappy.

