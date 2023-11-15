In a dramatic turn on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tensions escalated as Dil Housemates faced a crucial nomination decision. Bigg Boss intervened, urging them to nominate another member, and unanimously, Abhishek Kumar became the center of attention. However, a twist emerged as accusations pointed towards Vicky Jain, implicating his influence in targeting Abhishek for eviction. The atmosphere turned tense as Abhishek confronted Vicky, alleging his sole involvement in the decision. Tempers flared, leading to a heated exchange between the two, creating ripples of conflict within the house. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Firoza Khan For Fighting With Mannara Chopra In Front Of Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 Actor Says 'Ghar Par Bhi Aisi Hi Ho Kya?' (Watch Promo Video).

See The Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo Here:

