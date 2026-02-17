Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Tuesday morning after experiencing a sudden episode of giddiness and physical unease. The 90-year-old industry legend, patriarch of the Khan family, is currently under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Salim Khan Hospitalised in Mumbai: Salman Khan Seen Visiting Father at Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video).

According to hospital sources, while the admission sparked immediate concern, Khan’s vital parameters are reported to be stable as he undergoes further medical evaluation.

Salim Khan Health Update

Khan was rushed to the facility early Tuesday after complaining of severe lightheadedness at his residence. Following a series of initial tests, doctors identified the presence of a blood clot.

Due to his age and the nature of the diagnosis, the medical team opted to move him to the ICU for continuous monitoring. Specialists are currently assessing the next course of treatment, though sources indicate he is responding well to the preliminary care provided.

Entertainment journalist Vickey Lalwani, who first broke details of the medical update, provided specific context regarding the moments leading up to the hospitalisation. According to Lalwani’s report, Khan was feeling "very giddy" before his son, superstar Salman Khan, and other family members acted swiftly to transport him to Lilavati.

Lalwani further noted that while the diagnosis of a blood clot is serious, Khan's "vital parameters remain stable," providing a glimmer of hope to fans and well-wishers. The reporter emphasised that the family has maintained a close vigil at the hospital since the admission.

Salim Khan Diagnosed With Blood Clot?

Family Presence at Lilavati

Superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital shortly after his father was admitted, reportedly putting his professional commitments on hold to remain by his side. Other family members, including Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Khan's second wife, Helen, have also been present at the facility. BMC Elections 2026: Salim Khan and Rakesh Roshan Cast Their Votes in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Lilavati Hospital Doctors to Address Media on February 18

According to the latest reports, Salim Khan’s condition is stable, and the filmmaker remains under close observation. A medical bulletin will be released on February 18 at 11 am, with the family’s consent, to update fans about his health.

