Actor Abhishek Kumar, who is one of the 17th season’s finalists on Bigg Boss, will be seen setting the stage on fire with his power-packed performance on the grand finale of the controversial reality show. In the final act, Abhihsek will be seen performing on "Bekhayali" from the film Kabir Singh. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Mannara Chopra to Groove on Deepika Padukone's Hit Song 'Besharam Rang' From Pathaan for the Big Night (Watch Video).

The actor will be performing solo, dressed in an all-black outfit. The only prop he will be seen using is the mirrors which surround him. After over a 100-day journey, in one of India’s biggest reality shows, which gives an insight into the lives of popular figures from the world of social media and showbiz, its finalists include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mahshetty. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to Perform on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Title Track Tonight (Watch Video).

Watch Abhishek Kumar's Performance Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The grand finale will be taking place on Sunday (January 28) alongside guests and host Salman Khan.

