The day all Bigg Boss 17 fans have been waiting for has finally arrived! The reality show hosted by Salman Khan concludes today. In anticipation of the grand finale, the makers have shared a sneak peek of what to expect tonight. We see finalist Ankita Lokhande and hubby Vicky Jain perform to the title track of "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." Dressed in a red saree, Ankita shines as she dances to the beloved Bollywood tune. Check out a preview of their performance below. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Vicky Jain Reveals He Misses Wife Ankita Lokhande, Wants Her 'To Return Home With Trophy'.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Dance on K3G's Song:

