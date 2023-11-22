Bigg Boss 17 contestant and former journalist seemed very upset after the ‘Dimaag’ house members shared that she, among two others, have been on a grace period in the show, after which she was in revenge mode during the nomination task. Bigg Boss 17: Controversy Erupts As Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra Clarify Friendship Amid ‘Bhabhi’ Jokes.

While talking about the grace period in the house, Jigna had in the initial days of the show where she was really good to everyone, she was taking care of the members if they were sick, helping everyone in one way or another be it cooking for everyone or helping them do laundry. Yet she got nominated this week. While having this conversation only she gave a statement to Arun, Tehelka, and Rinku that “Sana ka astitva hi nahi hai iss show mein abhi.”

She also mentioned that sana should be the one to leave the BB house next. This week the nominated contestants for eviction are Sunny Arya, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora and Ankita Lokhande.

