Mumbai, October 19: Playback singer Kumar Sanu is celebrating his recent win as he safeguarded his personality rights after a legal battle. On Sunday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with his legal representative, advocate, Sana Raees Khan. In the picture, the singer can be seen donning a printed white t-shirt which read, “Follow your own path”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his gratitude to his legal counsel for her “masterful arguments” that ensured the legal victory for him. Veteran Singer Kumar Sanu Felicitated With ‘Lifetime Achievement’ by CM Devendra Fadnavis at Zee Real Heroes 2024.

Kumar Sanu Pens Note for His Advocate Sana Raees Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Sanu (@kumarsanuofficial)

He wrote, “I am deeply grateful to my advocate, Sana Raees Khan, for her powerful and masterful arguments that led to this significant victory in court. My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Delhi High Court for recognizing and upholding my Personality Rights”.

He further mentioned, “This landmark judgment is not just a personal win, but a strong precedent in safeguarding every artist’s identity, voice, and creative expression. #Gratitude #LandmarkJudgment #PersonalityRights #ArtistsRights #LegalVictory”. ‘Mujhe Bahar Jaana Allowed Nahi’: Kumar Sanu’s Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya Accuses Him of Torturing Her During Pregnancy, Recalls How She Was Dragged to Court (Watch Video).

In October 2025, Kumar Sanu had filed a petition before the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his “personality and publicity rights” which sought to cover his name, voice, vocal style and technique, mannerisms, images, caricatures, likeness and signature.

The lawsuit alleged unauthorised or unlicensed commercial exploitation by third parties of these attributes (including via GIFs, audio/video recordings, AI-cloned voice and face morphing, merchandise) which generate revenue online and risk dilution of his persona.

As an outcome, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection: the Court orally stated an interim injunction would protect his rights and ordered removal of objectionable online content. As per reports, the Court directed digital platforms, AI-developers and intermediaries to take down unauthorised content imitating his voice, likeness and persona, and ordered preservation of related data from named platforms and e-commerce sites.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Kumar Sanu). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).