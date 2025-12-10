Actress Ayesha Khan, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 17 and recently appeared in Dhurandhar’s hit item number along with Krystle D’souz, has once again proved she knows how to handle online hate with grace and wit. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 alongside Kapil Sharma, recently faced a nasty troll comment on social media but her comeback won the internet. ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Trailer: Kapil Sharma Juggles Four Wives From Different Religions in Chaos-Filled Comedy Sequel (Watch Video)

Ayesha Khan Hits Back at Troll With Bold Comeback – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ayeshaakhan_official)

Ayesha Khan Shuts Down Troll

Ayesha had shared a promotional video from her upcoming film when a user commented, “Isko bas bum dikhany ke liye rakha hua h, cheap aurat (She’s been kept here just to show her a**, cheap woman).” The actress immediately clapped back with confidence, writing, “I carry it everywhere I go; unfortunately/fortunately, it’s a part of my body. Abhi dismantle karna nahi sikha (Haven’t learnt to dismantle it yet).” Another troll accused her of overacting everywhere, to which she replied, “Har jagah mat aao fir. Don’t come everywhere then.” ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Motion Poster: Kapil Sharma Surrounded by Four Brides in Hilarious Twist (Watch Video)

Ayesha Khan To Star in ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Known for her fearless attitude, Ayesha has never shied away from addressing online negativity. From being a junior artist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to gaining nationwide recognition through Bigg Boss 17, her journey reflects resilience and self-assurance. After appearing in Dil Ko Rafu Kar Lei, Ayesha is now all set to return to the big screen in Anukalp Goswami’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, releasing on December 12, 2025. The film also stars Kapil Sharma, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, Hina Warina and Manjot Singh. Having already made waves with her sizzling appearance in Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, Ayesha Khan continues to win not just with her performances, but also with her unapologetic confidence both on and off screen.

