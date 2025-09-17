Actor Ankita Lokhande recently gave fans an emotional update about her husband Vicky Jain, who returned home after being hospitalised due to an accident. Sharing the moment through her YouTube vlog, Ankita documented the rituals she performed to ward off the evil eye and expressed her relief at his recovery. Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Vicky Jain Meets With Accident, Gets 45 Stitches.

In the vlog, Ankita is seen at the hospital making tea for Vicky just before his discharge. Later, she welcomed him home with a traditional ritual, dressed in a pastel green suit with a dupatta over her head, holding a steel thali containing items for the ceremony. Vicky, looking calm in a white shirt and black pants, stood at the doorway as his wife performed the ritual.

Talking about Vicky’s recovery, Ankita said, “Ek chota sa accident humare life mein hogaya, joh Vicky ke saath hogaya. Vicky has gone through a surgery. He is fit and fine now. I am glad and happy that he is back. The doctors have advised rest to him.” When asked how he was feeling, Vicky admitted, “Abhi kahan fit and fine, there’s a long journey to cover.” The incident took place earlier this week, when Vicky was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after glass shards pierced his right hand, requiring 45 stitches and reconstructive surgery, as revealed by filmmaker Sandeep Singh. Ankita Lokhande Pens Emotional Note for Hubby Vicky Jain Post Accident: 'Mere Humsafar, We’ll Walk Through Every Storm' (View Post)

Ankita also shared heartfelt pictures with her husband on social media, writing, “Mere Humsafar. It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down, that’s what home feels like to me.” She concluded her post with a promise of forever support, “Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together… through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever, and that’s exactly what I am for you, too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky. Always us, always together #AnVi.” Ankita Lokhande Unwell During Mumbai Monsoon, Shares Heartwarming Moment With Her Mother.

Ankita got married to businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. The wedding took place in Mumbai and was said to be one of the most lavish weddings of any television actor. The couple soon after were seen participating in Bigg Boss season 17 together as a couple and were last seen in the hit TV cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2.

