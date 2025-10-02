Two men allegedly working for the Goldy Brar gang have been arrested in Delhi for planning to kill stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The arrests followed a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road early Thursday morning, Delhi Police said. ‘Tu Kyu Isme Ghus Raha Hain’: Netizens Slam Munawar Faruqui for His Dig at Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Viral IIFA 2025 Moment.

Goldy Brar Gang Shooters Targeted Comedian Munawar Faruqui

The accused, identified as Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani, both in Haryana, were reportedly following instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who is linked to Goldy Brar and Virender Charan. “They were conducting reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track Faruqui’s movements,” police officials added. Faruqui, who won the reality show Bigg Boss 17 in 2024, has a large social media following of over 14 million on Instagram.

Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Brar Gang Shooters

The operation began after Delhi Police’s Counter-Intelligence team received information that the wanted men in the Haryana triple murder case were near New Friends Colony. A trap was set on Pushta Road in the Kalindi Kunj area. Around 3 am, police signalled a bike to stop, but the suspects opened fire. In the retaliatory action, both Rahul and Sahil were shot in the legs and arrested. Rahul, who had a prior connection to a triple murder in Yamunanagar in December 2024, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police also recovered firearms and the motorcycle used in the incident. ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Joins Sonali Bendre To Co-Host New Reality Show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga- Jodiyon Ka Reality Check’.

Delhi Police Injure Wanted Criminals

Further investigation is ongoing. Delhi Police officials confirmed, “Both injured criminals have been taken to the hospital. They were planning serious attacks, and our teams acted promptly based on intelligence received.” Earlier, in Kushinagar, police injured another wanted criminal, Sugriva Kushwaha, in a separate shootout near Ghoraghat bridge. Kushwaha was wanted in cases including animal smuggling and under the Gangster Act. The SWAT team, along with local police, carried out the operation.

