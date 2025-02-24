Television star Karanveer Mehra (KVM), known for his roles in popular shows like Pavitra Rishta and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, among others, won everyone's hearts during his stint in Bigg Boss 18. With consistent performance, Karanveer went on to win the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. He had already gained fame in the reality TV scene by winning Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in September 2024. Recently, KVM appeared on comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where he revealed that he has not yet received the prize money for Bigg Boss 18. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Wins 'BB18' Trophy, Vivian DSena Declared Runner-Up in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

‘BB 18’ Winner Karanveer Mehra Still Awaits His Prize Money

During the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, it was announced that the winner of the show will take home INR 50 lakh prize money along with the trophy. He said, "Gadi wadi sab bik gayi hai. Tab jaake paise deke trophy di hai. Mujhe nahi pata mai kaise jeeta. Kuch to hua hai. Mai to baitha tha, maje karaha tha. (Ive sold the car, which is why I have received the trophy. I have no idea how I won, I was just chilling and doing my part). Sharing that he has not yet received the Bigg Boss 18 prize money, KVM said that he has already received his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 earnings and received the delivery for the car that he won the stunt-based show.

‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karanveer Mehra on Bharti Singh-Harsha Limbaachiyaa’s Podcast

Speaking about the Bigg Boss 18 prize money, he said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi was my first show with Colors. Now, I don't intend to leave the channel. INR 50 lakh was the winning amount for Bigg Boss 18, and it is yet to come, while Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's winning amount has already come." ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karanveer Mehra Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Chum Darang Close at Mumbai Event, Paparazzi Tease Them ‘Shaadi Kab Hai?’ (Watch Video).

Karanveer Mehra was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 18 on January 19, 2025. Vivian Dsena, who was another favourite to win the show, came second while Rajat Dalal came third.

