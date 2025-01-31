Bigg Boss 18 stars Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang continue to grab headlines with their chemistry even outside the reality show. The rumoured lovebirds were spotted attending an event in Mumbai on Thursday (January 30) evening. ChumVeer, as fans like to call them, graciously posed for the paparazzi at the event. In a video shared online, the duo were seen smartly ignoring a question asked to them by the paps regarding their wedding. As they walked into the venue, paps outside excitedly asked them, "Shaadi kab hai?" (when is your marriage?) to which the duo reacted with a smile and walked away. Watch the video below. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s Cosy New Pics Make ChumVeer Fans Say ‘It Seems Official’.

Paparazzi Tease Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang About Their Marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)