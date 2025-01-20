After months filled with drama, emotional moments and plenty of Weekend Ka Vaar action, the much-awaited announcement of the winner of Bigg Boss 18 was made in a Grand Finale episode on Sunday, January 19, 2025, on Colors and JioCinema. Just as superstar host Salman Khan began the finale of Bigg Boss 18, the reality show's fans were on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting to find out who would claim the crown. BB18 contestants Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh put up a strong fight as finalists of Bigg Boss 18. However, it was Karan Veer Mehra who ultimately took home the title of Bigg Boss 18 in 2025, with Vivian Dsena being the first runner-up. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra – Who Will Win Salman Khan’s Reality Show?.

Who Won 'Bigg Boss 18'?

Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, the eighteenth season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The winner of Bigg Boss 18 took home a trophy and a cash prize of INR 50 lakh. After fitness influencer Rajat Dalal's eviction in the finale episode, the fight was between two favourites – actor Vivian DSena and actor Karan Veer Mehra, and the latter won the show.

'Bigg Boss 18' Winner Karan Veer Mehra

Aamir Khan on Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale With Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Superstar Aamir Khan made an appearance on the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale episode and recreated some fun moments with host Salman Khan from their cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna. At one point, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan discussed the much hyped Andaz Apna Apna 2. Aamir Khan said, “Karna chahiye humein Andaz Apna Apna 2 (We must do Andaz Apna Apna 2)." To which, Salman replied, “Ho sakta hai (It is possible)." Aamir Khan was accompanied on Bigg Boss 18 by his son, actor Junaid Khan and actress Khushi Kapoor, who promoted their film Loveyapa on the reality show.

'Bigg Boss 18' Grand Finale Guest Aamir Khan and Host Salman Khan Recreate 'Andaz Apna Apna' Sequence

Why Did Akshay Kumar Leave 'Bigg Boss 18' Sets?

Actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya were also to appear on the show to promote their film Sky Force and had reached the sets for the shoot. However, since Salman Khan was reaching late, Akshay Kumar left the sets and did not shoot for his special appearance on the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale episode. Salman Khan later informed viewers that Akshay Kumar had to leave for Delhi for a trial screening of his film Jolly LLB 3. Veer Pahariya shot for Bigg Boss 18 with Salman.

After the Bigg Boss 18 culmination, which Salman Khan hosted, there are reports that he will not be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 4. Anil Kapoor had hosted the last season, Bigg Boss OTT 3.

