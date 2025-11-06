Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 19 premiered on August 24, 2025. The popular reality show continues to entertain fans with its never-ending drama, fights and surprise twists. Reports earlier suggested that the grand finale of the current season of Bigg Boss is set for December 5, 2025. The news was shared by Bigg Boss Khabri on social media. However, the latest reports suggest that the show has received an extension from the channel. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Accuses Tanya Mittal of Using Him for Fame; Gaurav Khanna Calls Her Manipulative As Friendships Turn Sour Inside the House.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 may now be postponed for almost a month. The makers are reportedly planning to extend the show for four more weeks due to high audience engagement.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Finale Date Pushed?

According to the latest reports, makers of Bigg Boss 19 are planning to extend the show for four more weeks due to high audience engagement. While fans were looking forward to the grand finale in December, reports now suggest that BB19 may continue till January 2026. However, neither the makers of the show nor the streaming platform has confirmed anything about the postponement of the finale episode.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

An official announcement regarding the same is awaited from the makers.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Extension Hints at Wildcard Entries

If Bigg Boss 19 really gets the four-week extension, the makers will definitely plan for more twists and drama inside the house. The dynamics of the game have completely changed in the recent episodes, with some of the Season favourites having to bid goodbye to the show. After the shocking double eviction of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, Bigg Boss announced that Pranit More will also leave the show during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode due to health concerns.

Talking about the extension, reports also suggest that the makers are planning to plant one more wildcard in the upcoming weekend episode. Contestant Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, who recently exposed the actor on social media, might enter the show as a wild card. Her entry is expected to create new alliances and ignite fresh rivalries. ‘Repeating History With a 21-Year-Old’: ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal EXPOSES Him, Accuses Him of Lying and Hiding Facts (View Post).

This Week’s Nominated Contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Contestants Farrhana Bhatta, Ahishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna and Neelam Giri have been nominated for this week's evictions. 16 contestants entered Bigg Boss 19, with two more joining later as wildcards. As of now, it is not confirmed whether Pranit More will re-enter the house.

