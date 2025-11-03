We are just four weeks away from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, and things are getting pretty intense inside the house. Amid this, details about the contestants' private lives are grabbing attention. Contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, recently made some shocking allegations of cheating against the actor, claiming that he was unfaithful during their marriage. Now, she has once again fired at Abhishek, accusing him of lying and “hiding facts” his entire life. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Confirms Pranit More’s Shocking Exit Due to Medical Emergency; Housemates Get Emotional and Concern.

Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Slams Him

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday (November 2), Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal reignited her long-standing feud with the television actor and accused him of manipulating his fellow housemates and audiences. Sharing a video of Abhishek talking to Gaurav Khanna about his past, Akanksha wrote, "He only pretends to be nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He's been hiding facts his entire life - that's the real reason we got divorced. He's hurt me and other women too."

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

She continued, "He doesn't even hesitate before lying in front of Salman sir. Lying about real age, marital status shows what a big liar he is! Gaslighting the audience on national TV. Abhishek's pattern never changed for 15 years, he's been playing the same game. Even inside the house, he's repetaing history with a 21-year-old clearly, shame isn't in his vocabulary."

Maintaining that her intention was not to seek publicity, but to set the record straight, Akanksha wrote, "I am not here for drama or revenge - I just want the truth to ome out, the same way all of you freely talk about any contestant. "

Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Exposes Him

Abhishek Bajaj Calls Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal ‘Social Parasite’

Akanksha Jindal's fiery post came shortly after the latest Weekend Ka Vara episode of BB19, where host Salman Khan confronted the actor for not handling comments made by Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt about his ex-wife. Salman said, "Tanya and Farrhana joked about your ex and you didn't deal with it, but you went to Ashnoor and shared it with her." In response, Abhishek said, "She's a social parasite, has no values and intergrity. I was a kid and had fallen in love for the first time." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Blames Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj for One Housemates Elimination.

Pranit More Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

In a shocking turn of events, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw one of the most popular contestants leave the show. It was announced that comedian Pranit More had been taken to the hospital after his health started deteriorating and had to be given immediate medical attention. Hence, he had to be officially evicted from the show.

