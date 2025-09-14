Mumbai, September 14: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently took over Bigg Boss season 19 Weekend Ka Vaar and brought on board his trademark humour and energy. The actor stepped into host Salman Khan's shoes for the episode and was seen leaving housemates in splits with his fun element. In a video clip shared on the reality show's host channel's social media account, Akshay was seen asking contestant Shehbaz Badesha to teach fellow contestant Mridul how to French kiss, leaving the housemates in splits and social media buzzing. Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Lock Horns in Court.

The Khiladi star's appearance came as Salman Khan, the OG host of the show, has been busy fulfilling his other professional commitments. The actor is currently in Ladakh shooting for his upcoming action drama, The Battle of Gwan. Fans of Bigg Boss have been flooding social media with clips from the episode, praising Akshay for his impeccable comic timing and sense of humour. Akshay in the last episode was also seen joined in by none other than the first host of Bigg Boss, Arshad Warsi. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi took to Bigg Boss season 19 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote their upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3. For the uninitiated, Arshad Varsi was the first-ever host for the reality show Bigg Boss in its TV debut, 19 years ago. Akshay Kumar Birthday: Bollywood Star Pens Heartfelt Message to Fans on His 58th, Says ‘I Am Nothing Without You’ (View Post).

Akshay Kumar at ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss season 19 has been continuing to draw massive viewership with its mix of dramas, fights, romance, showdowns and mind games. Recently, Bollywood choreographer-turned-director and now YouTuber Farah Khan Mohsin hosted the Weekend Ka War on Saturday. Khan was seen blessing out Nehal Chudasama, Farrhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand for their misconduct during the past week and for being spoilt sports.

