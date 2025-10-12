Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which premiered on September 7, has captured viewers’ attention with its heated clashes, surprising twists, and entertaining tasks. Hosted by Tollywood icon Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show has become one of the most-watched Telugu reality shows at the moment. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Commoner Maryada Manish EVICTED From Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show in Week 2.

Thanks to its fresh format, the game features commoners and celebrities competing against each other to secure their place inside the house. Now, the makers are planning to shake things up even more by introducing six new wildcard contestants, including Madhuri Divvala and Ayesha Zeenath, among others.

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Introduces 6 Wildcard Contestants!

During the Sunday (October 12) episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, the makers surprised everyone by announcing the entry of six new contestants as wild cards. Ramya Moksha Kancharla, Madhuri Divvala, Gaurav, Srinivas Sai, Aysha, and Nikhil Nair are the new faces who entered the BB Telugu 9 house tonight. Each of them brings their own charm, and fans are excited to see how their arrival will shake up the dynamics of the show.

Madhuri Divvala Joins Nagarjuna’s ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ As Wildcard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa)

Who is Madhuri Divvala aka Duvvada Madhuri?

For the past few days, there had been speculations about Madhuri Divvala entering Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as a wildcard contestant, and tonight, the wait is finally over. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Divvala is a classical dancer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Beyond her engaging online presence, she often grabs attention for her relationship with MLA Duvvada Srinivas. After weeks of speculation, the makers of the show have finally confirmed her participation.

Talking about her social media presence, Madhuri has 212k followers on Instagram. She is quite active on the platform and regularly updates fans with photos and videos from her personal and professional life. While Madhuri seems ready to face the challenges inside the Bigg Boss house, the question remains - is she truly prepared to take on the ultimate game of bonds and deceit?

Madhuri Divvala’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Divvala (@madhuri_srinivasduvvada)

Srija Dammu and Flora Saini Evicted!

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed double evictions. Makers announced that Flora Saini and Srija Dammu have been eliminated from the show out of the 10 contestants who were nominated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Star Maa). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).