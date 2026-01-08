Prince Narula Arrested? Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video

Mumbai, January 8: A video showing reality television star Prince Narula being arrested by police went viral on social media on Thursday, January 8, sparking widespread speculation among fans regarding his arrest. The video, which appeared to show the actor being led away in handcuffs, dominated trending charts and prompted concerns over potential legal trouble.

The video featured Narula dressed in casual attire, appearing distressed as he was surrounded by men in police uniforms. The lack of context and the high-production quality of the "arrest" led many viewers to believe it was a genuine law enforcement action. All Not Well? Prince Narula Sparks Speculation With Cryptic Post Following Yuvika Chaudhary’s Delivery Vlog.

Viral Video of ‘Arrest’

Prince Narula Arrested? Check What the Actor Says

The actor has finally reacted to his viral arrest clip, calling it a "shoot". Speaking to Telly Chakkar, he clarified, "It was a part of a brand shoot. I’m not arrested."

Marketing Tactic or Leak?

While some fans expressed relief that the arrest was fake, others criticised the use of sensitive imagery involving law enforcement for promotional purposes. Such "publicity stunts" are frequently used in the entertainment industry to ensure a project gains maximum visibility before an official trailer or announcement. Prince Narula vs Elvish Yadav: Gang Leaders Clash in Heated Showdown on ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ (Watch Video).

It remains unclear if the video was intentionally "leaked" by the production house or if it was recorded by a bystander on the set. However, both News18 and India TV confirmed through their sources that Narula is not in police custody and has no pending legal charges related to the footage.

Prince Narula is a prominent figure in Indian reality television, known for winning multiple high-profile shows, including MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss 9. His massive social media following often makes his personal and professional updates a subject of intense public scrutiny.

Fact check

Claim : Prince Narula arrested by police. Conclusion : The claim is fake as Prince Narula confirmed that he was not arrested and it was a part of shoot. Full of Trash Clean

