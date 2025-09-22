The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, the popular reality show, has been grabbing headlines ever since it was launched on September 7, 2025. The show is witnessing a new change this season with two houses - one featuring commoners and the other featuring celebrities. In the first week, choreographer Shrasti Varma was eliminated from the show, and the latest week saw Maryada Manish evicted. Earlier, it was revealed that Manish Maryada and Riya Shetty were in the danger zone, but Manish was eliminated based on the voting results. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: First Week Nomination List Out; Rithu Chowdhary, Sanjjana Galrani, Flora Saini, Demon Pawan and More in Danger on Nagarjuna’s Show (View Post).

Maryada Manish Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Seven contestants were at risk of getting eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in the second week. The nominated participants were Flora Saini, Suman Shetty, Demon Pavan, Bharani Shankar, Maryada Manish, Priya Shetty and Hraitha Harish. Maryada Manish was evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in the latest weekend episode (September 21). This makes him the first commoner to get eliminated from the reality show.

Maryada Manish Evicted From ‘BB Telugu 9’!

#ManishMaryada exits the house!❌🏡 His Bigg Boss journey ends here 👁️✨ Watch #BiggBossTelugu9 Mon–Fri 9:30 PM, Sat & Sun 9 PM on #StarMaa & stream 24/7 on #JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/m4xet3DzP3 — Starmaa (@StarMaa) September 21, 2025

Both Priya and Manish entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house after the BB Agnipariksha. However, once inside the main game, they failed to stand out with their performances or contributions. Manish, in particular, often spoke harshly and used words that offended others.

Even host Nagarjuna Akkineni pointed this out in Saturday’s episode, saying that the newcomer needed to calm down a bit. His bossy nature was disliked by many, eventually leading to his eviction. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Contestants Full List: Meet Celebrities and Commoners Entering Nagarjuna’s Dual-House Reality Show With Interesting Twist Awaiting Viewers (View Posts).

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Where bonds are fragile, hearts are heavy, and the game is ruthless! The Bigg Boss house 👁️💥🏡 Watch #BiggBossTelugu9 Mon–Fri 9:30 PM, Sat & Sun 9 PM on #StarMaa & stream 24/7 on #JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/H0YzAiQiUd — Starmaa (@StarMaa) September 21, 2025

How To Watch ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’?

Watch Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, Monday to Friday at 9:30 am on Star Maa. Viewers can also stream the reality show 24*7 on JioHotstar.

