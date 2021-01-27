Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra celebrates his birthday today (January 27). Over the years, the actor has given many hits and was regarded as one of the charming faces during his reign. From making his acting debut in 1995 with Barsaat, leaving a mark with movies such as Gupt, Soldier, Bichhoo, Badal to even reviving his career by appearing on web-shows, the star knows what sells. It was after his stint in Housefull 4 (2019), Bobby's luck started shinning. As ahead, he was seen in Class of 83' and Aashram on the OTT platform. Bobby Deol Gifts Himself a Brand New Range Rover Sport Worth Rs 1.2 Crore: View Pics.

Having said that, Bobby's role in Aashram created a storm online owing to its content. In the same, he was seen playing the role of godman, who is a conman. The story revolves around how Bobby as the baba has a different side to him, and he's not what he pretends to be. The craze around the show was so much that the makers also came up with season two. And so on the occasion of Deol's birthday, we bring to you 7 popular dialogues of the actor from his series Aashram. Aashram Trailer: Bobby Deol As A ‘Godman’ And ‘Conman’ In This Prakash Jha Series Looks Promising (Watch Video).

Godman or Conman?

Bobby Deol Aashram Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Many Shades of Baba!

Bobby Deol Aashram Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

All That Glitters Is Not Gold!

Bobby Deol Aashram Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Secret Needs to be Kept as a Secret...Ssshhhh!

Bobby Deol Aashram Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Enticing Offer!

Bobby Deol Aashram Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Think Before You Take That Step!

Bobby Deol Aashram Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Trust Equals To Storm, Really?

Bobby Deol Aashram Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

That's it, guys! These are the most famous quotes of Bobby Deol as Kashipur Wala Baba Nirala from the web-show Aashram. Well, the series also got embroiled into controversy wherein the makers and the actor were sent a legal notice owing to the alleged wrong depiction of Hindu saints. Having said that, as they say, any publicity is good publicity. Happy Birthday, Bobby Deol. Stay tuned!

