The trailer of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's web-series Aashram on MX Player is finally out. Helmed by ace filmmaker Prakash Jha who has given Indian films like Satyagraha, Raajneeti, Apaharan and more, this one is based on the subject of a spiritual leader played by none other than Bobby Deol. The first look of the series had dropped on social media on July 31, and well going by the latest glimpse, it looks powerful. Based on the life of a Godman and how society trusts him blindly is depicted in quite a promising way. Aashram: After Class of 83 on Netflix, Bobby Deol to Star in This Prakash Jha Web-Series (Watch Video).

The trailer starts with Deol (Baba Nirala of Kashipur) as a Godman addressing his followers that he will take all of them on a journey of salvation like never before. Later, we are also shown how politician starts taking a keen interest in the Babaji. However, the twist in the tale comes in when rape, murder and other negative news start making headlines. It's from there on how the godman's conman avatar gets unmasked. Bobby Deol's Digital Outing with Aashram is the New Topic For Meme Makers; Netizens Welcome His Announcement with Amusing Reactions.

Check Out The Trailer Of Aashram Starring Bobby Deol Below:

The series touches upon the subject of godmen and their success and fall story in a very impactful way. Apart from Bobby Deol, the show also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in key roles. Aashram is all set to make its way on MX player from August 28, 2020. Are you excited? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

