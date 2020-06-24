Anushka Sharma's next production venture is Bulbbul for Netflix and the expectations for the same were sky-high. Blame it on the success of her previous production, Paatal Lok, but netizens were quite excited for her new horror offering. While critics have given mixed reviews for this Tripti Dimri - Rahul Bose starrer, audiences would want to watch it nonetheless. Probably, the same popularity is responsible for the availability of its piracy links online so soon. Search engine platforms are currently flooded with keywords like Bulbbul Movie Full HD Available, Bulbbul movie download on Filmyzilla, Bulbbul TamilRockers download and more and are reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Bulbbul Movie Review: Tripti Dimri’s Strong Performance and Its Visual Flair Make Anushka Sharma's Spooky But Lethargic Offering Worth A Watch.

The popularity of Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul is already gaining momentum on social media and it won't be wrong in tagging it as the new victim of piracy. Viewers were able to find its torrent links on some of the popular piracy websites and this is even before 24 hours of its release. There are numerous search terms being used in order to download the full movie such as Bulbbul Full Movie Download, Bulbbul Full Movie Tamilrockers, Bulbbul Full Movie Tamilrockers HD Download, Bulbbul Full Movie Download Tamilrockers, Bulbbul Full Movie Telegram, Bulbbul Telegram links, Bulbbul Full Movie HD Telegram, and so on. Bulbbul Actress Tripti Dimri Talks About Reuniting With Laila Majnu Co-star Avinash Tiwary: 'It Was Comforting To Have Him Around'.

Piracy threats are not receding in the Indian film and television industry. The ever increasing demand for piracy shouldn't encourage or justify the practice. Every year producers lose tons of money to piracy threats but there's nothing they can do to restrict its spread and popularity. LatestLY highly condemns these piracy acts as it affects the business of a project adversely.

