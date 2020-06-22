If you have not watched the film Laila Majnu yet, do yourself a favour and watch it right away. It is a beautiful and underrated movie which stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary. The movie did not do wonders at the box-office but earned cult status. Now, the two actors of the film are set to reunite with Netflix original film, Bulbbul, which has been produced by Anushka Sharma. In an interview with The Indian Express, Tripti opened up about reuniting with her first leading actor in her second film as well. "It was really comforting to have him around," she said. Tripti Dimri: 'Bulbbul Is the Film I Was Looking for After My Debut'.

She continued, "We both have grown as actors, as I remember when I first met him, I was a very bad actor (laughs). I also didn’t know anything about filmmaking. He would explain everything to me and continues to do that,"

"He is not just a fabulous co-star but also a great friend. Amazingly, during one of our interviews during Laila Majnu, somebody had asked us if we would like to work again. I had then said yes I would like to do a horror film with him, and look we are doing a supernatural project together," the actress concluded. Laila Majnu Beauty Tripti Dimri's Vacay Pics Will Awaken The Wanderlust In You!

Watch The Trailer of Bulbbul Here:

Watch A Glimpse Of Laila Majnu Here:

Laila Majnu came out in 2018. It has been a long time since we saw the actress on the big screen. "[Bulbbul] is the kind of film I really wanted to do. Post Laila Majnu, I did get a couple of projects, but nothing interested me. As actors, I really feel that unless you don’t believe in the part, you won’t be able to portray it on screen. So I kept saying no and waited for the right opportunity. And I am so thankful I got that with this film," Tripti said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).