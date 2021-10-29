Call My Agent Bollywood Review: Sometimes we wonder who Netflix India makes originals for? Personal viewing, the entertainment industry or a TG nobody is aware of? Or how do you explain such insipid stories making its way to the streamer which otherwise hosts several outstanding global content? Why only India? These are the thoughts that ran in our minds while watching Call My Agent Bollywood. Yet another futile attempt at showing a side of the industry without going. Call My Agent – Bollywood Trailer: Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan Are The Coolest, Smartest And Quirkiest Talent Agents! (Watch Video).

ART is a celebrity management company which has two senior agents Monty (Rajat Kapoor) and Teresa (Soni Razdan). There are two extremely ambitious agents as well named Meher (Ayush Mehra) and Amal (Aahana Kumra). Every episode they try to fix the issues created by their own talents and sometimes the ones they create themselves. But there can only be a future if ART remains which however is in dire need of a head honcho.

A remake of a French comedy-drama television series Dix pour cent , which streams on Netflix as well, the Indian version is massively deceived by juvenile writing. Listen to this... so, Tigmanshu Dhulia has a cameo in one of the episodes and is fondly called Tishu by everyone. So everytime they discuss him or his movie, they throw tissues in the air. Not kidding!

Most of the plot twists are something you have watched in several Madhur Bhandarkar movies. Stars throwing tantrums, making strange demands, fights among actresses, unabashed age-shaming, so on and so forth. It's hard to believe that Bollywood is stuck in the past and hasn't evolved to better complications in 2021. If it's true, that will actually explain a lot about the mediocre content that they come up with. Call My Agent Bollywood: Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff- All The Cameos In The Netflix Series You Need To Know About.

The writers try to incorporate the personal lives of the agents but just can't get over Monty's past and Amal's sex life. Teresa is a senior agent who is hardly seen working with any of the clients. She sometimes imparts wisdom, that's about it.

Watch the trailer here:

Director Shaad Ali did get the casting right though. Everyone from Rajat Kapoor to Rohan Joshi pull off their characters with ease. Even the cameos are good. But special mention for Merenla Imsong who plays Nancy, an aspiring actress working at the agency as a receptionist. Everytime she is on screen, she steals the show.

Yay!

- Merenla Imsong

- Decent performances

Nay!

- Silly writing

- cliched plots

- Stereotypical execution

Final Thoughts

Don't know about the French version, but Call My Agent Bollywood should have been axed in the scripting stage itself. But here we are! Call My Agent Bollywood streams on Netflix.

Rating: 1.0

