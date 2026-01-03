Actor Danish Pandor, who played the role of Uzair Baloch, cousin of Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar, is winning a lot of praise for his power-packed act. Amid the film's grand success, the actor is now grabbing attention for his personal life. Danish Pandor has sparked dating rumours with actress Aahana Kumra, with whom he worked in Agent Raghav: Crime Branch in 2015. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Aditya Dhar’s Spy Action Thriller Featuring Ranveer Singh Sets New Record, Crosses INR 100 Crore Mark in Week 4.

Danish Pandor and Aahana Kumra Celebrate New Year 2026 Together?

AAahana Kumra welcomed the New Year 2026 in Gadauri, Georgia, and Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor might have joined her on the vacation. A few days ago, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video in which she could be seen along with her friends walking on a snow-covered road. What made the video more special was that all four of them were seen shaking a leg to the viral “Fa9la” track by Filippercahi from Dhurandhar.

Aahana captioned teh post, "Snow flipping over @flipperachi in Icy Gadauri! Thank you @danishpandor for leading us into the vibe!"

Aahana Kumra Goes ‘Fa9la’ Mode With Rumoures Boyfriend Danish Pandor During Gadauri Vacay – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

Aahana Kumra’s Birthday Wish for Danish Pandor

Danish Pandor rang in his 38th birthday on December 22, 2025. On the special day, the actor received a sweet wish from Aahana Kumra that has gone viral, which had initially sparked the whole dating speculations. Sharing some pictures with Danish, the actress wrote, "To the kindest person I know. Happy birthday, DP Danish Pnador. I hope and pray that you get everything your heart desires. May life always be good to you, and may you get all the love, success and happiness you deserve. Wishing you the best always. May this year be 'Dhurandar' Danny Boy." ‘Dhurandhar’ Fans Go Wild Inside Theatre As Sanjay Dutt Joins Special Screening of Aditya Dhar’s Spy Action Film in Lucknow via Video Call, Chant ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ (Watch Viral Video).

Aahana Kumra’s Shoutout to Team ‘Dhurandhar’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

Danish Pandor and Aahana Kumra’s Work Front

Before making it big with Dhurandhar, Danish Pandor was also a part of Vicky Kaushal's biographical film Chhaava. He is also famous for his portrayal of Bada Badariya in the hit Netflix series Sacred Games. Aahana Kumra on the other hand, has been a part of several films and OTT shows like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Call My Agent: Bollywood and Inside Edge.

