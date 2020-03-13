Coronavirus Outbreak: Made in Heaven Season 2 Shoot Gets Postponed, Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur’s Show Will Not Go on Floors in April

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in Made In Heaven (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Made in Heaven, which premiered on Amazon Video in March 2019, was a huge success. Lead actors – Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur – their performances were also critically acclaimed. The nine-episode of the first season was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Ever since then fans have been waiting for an update on Made in Heaven Season 2. The makers were supposed to start with the shooting of the second season in Europe from April 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of Made in Heaven Season 2 has been postponed. Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven to Get a Second Season and We Cannot Hide Our Happy Tears!

It is not just the shooting of Made in Heaven Season 2 that has been affected, but filming of many other projects have been stalled. Many theatres in India and other countries have been closed down to contain the spread of COVID-19. Made in Heaven Season 2 shooting was supposed to commence in Europe from April. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Made in Heaven Season 2 will not go on floors next month, reports Mid-Day. Made in Heaven Season 2: Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala Better Be Hinting at It with This Picture.

Made In Heaven

One year ago, Karan and Tara curated the most extravagant weddings for these happy couples! Here's wishing them a happy #OneYearAnniversary #MadeInHeaven@PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/pta5sHXK5Q — Made In Heaven (@MadeInHeavenTv) March 8, 2020

A source revealed to the tabloid, “This time, the script was designed to include more destination weddings. The unit, headed by Zoya, Reema and Nitya Mehra, were planning to shoot in different parts of Europe, including Spain and Italy. However, given the lockdown in certain countries in Europe and the latest suspension of visas in India, the schedule remains cancelled till May. Only after May will the team take a call on when they can resume work.” There is no clarity on when the makers will resume the shooting of this much-loved series. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment!