Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who is known for his work in films like Tumbbad, Talvar and Ship of Theseus and the series Maharani, is thrilled with the announcement of his latest project Dahadh. Dahadh is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby in association with Excel Entertainment. The Family Man, Four More Shots Please!, Mirzapur and Other Popular Web Series Get Renewed for New Season on Amazon Prime Video!

The project which was announced on Thursday as part of Prime Video's upcoming slate on the occasion of its fifth anniversary in India, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum. Sharing his excitement, Sohum said, "This is a special time, really, as we've just wrapped up 'Sanaa' and the second season of 'Maharani'. And now I am feeling absolutely thrilled as we finally announce 'Dahaad' today." Neeyat: Vidya Balan To Headline Anu Menon’s Amazon Prime Video Original Movie.

"It's been a pretty crazy ride, in terms of the rapid physical transformation I had to undergo for my role as a cop right after Maharani. And as always, super excited to come back to OTT - I hope Amazon Prime Video audiences love every bit of it", he added. Meanwhile, Sohum has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer. He has 'Maharani 2', the feature film 'Sanaa', his production venture 'CrazXy', his ten film horror anthology and several other developments in the pipeline.

