Dead Ringers Series Review: Dead Ringers, David Cronenberg's classic thriller, was an unsettling viewing fueled by Jeremy Irons' remarkable performance. It was a wild time, to say the least, in this story about twin male gynaecologists which focused on the essence of birth and death. But it comes from a male viewpoint, which has robbed the film in part of its timelessness over the years. So, when came the opportunity to reinvent it for a modern audience, showrunner Alice Birch ran with it and crafted a highly compelling tale with a terrific performance from Rachel Weisz. Dead Ringers Trailer: Rachel Weisz Plays Twins in This Modern Remake of David Cronenberg’s 1988 Thriller The Matarese Circle (Watch Video).

As the title suggests, Dead Ringers is based on the Cronenberg film of the same name but with a gender-swap of its leads. Focusing on twins Elliot and Beverly (both played by Rachel Weisz), two highly respected gynecologists trying to usher in a change with how female anatomy and birthing are looked at in the modern world, the series is all about the clashing ideologies between the sisters. Make no mistake here, Dead Ringers is not a cheap reboot looking to cash in on the grandeur of the past; rather, it is more interested in telling this narrative from the perspective of a woman, and it works incredibly well.

A Still From Dead Ringers (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

The twins are the series' anchor, thanks to Rachel Weisz's outstanding dual performance. While Beverly is the more cautious and shyer sister, Elliot is more extroverted and upfront with her personality. Both have different approaches to their medical professions, with one wanting to push the boundaries of birth giving and the other wanting to make pregnancy as comfortable for women as possible, and it’s that clashing dynamic of Rachel Weisz and... well, Rachel Weisz that makes for some really compelling drama.

Rachel Weisz, who I can't say enough about over here, gets to show off her brilliant range as an actress. The twins are unique from one another, despite certain peculiarities that bind them together, and it is in these moments that Weisz shines the most. The casting of the side characters, with Poppy Liu as Greta and Britney Oldford as Genevieve being a highlight, gave a larger layer of stakes that played well inside the narrative.

Watch the Trailer:

Dead Ringers is unapologetic in its execution, to say the least. The series, like the Cronenberg film, can be pretty unsettling at times, and it builds that atmosphere with numerous moments loaded with blood that don't pull back. I'm not going to lie though, the blood did get to me at times because of how realistic it all felt - not to mention how triggering it can be - but, aside from those instances, there's a legitimate reason for a lot of it. Not five minutes into the series and we are treated to a montage of childbirth scenarios that are fairly graphic, but not gruesome for shock value.

The highly graphical nature of the series at many times does service the story. With a woman’s approach to Dead Ringers, a female perspective is added to the concepts of birthing that make the story feel quite relevant. There are a few instances where specific commentary and side-stories don't quite land, particularly in the somewhat convoluted and underwhelming climax, but Dead Ringers does stick the landing more often than not. Rachel Weisz Birthday Special: From The Favourite to Sunshine, 5 of the Oscar Winning Actress’ Best Films According to IMDb!

A Still From Dead Ringers (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

A special shoutout to its penultimate episode, which I unfortunately can’t talk about much, but it’s a tense hour of television that had my eyes glued to the screen. It’s a challenging watch for sure, that even with its flaws, makes time for some levity, and it ultimately did make me appreciate the series as a whole. Overall, this is a worthwhile reboot.

Yay!

Rachel Weisz

Compelling and Tense

Well-Rounded Themes

Nay!

The Blood Can Be a Bit Much at Times

Finale Can Feel a Bit Underwhelming

Final Thoughts

There's no denying that Dead Ringers is a difficult watch. However, after you get past the series' graphical tone, you'll be treated to a riveting psychological drama that feels satisfying. This was well worth watching thanks to Rachel Weisz's stellar performance. Dead Ringers premieres on April 21, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 3.5

