Rachel Weisz plays the double lead role of twins, Elliot and Beverly Mantle who share everything. From drugs and lovers right down to pushing boundaries of medical ethics. The twins played by one actor and their disturbingly close relationship remains the same. But the trailer shows glimpses of a different storyline than the original film. The series will release on Prime Video on April 21.

Watch Dead Ringers Trailer:

