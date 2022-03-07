Rachel Weisz has been one of the best actress’ working in Hollywood today. A woman of remarkable talent, Weisz has constantly pushed the envelope of acting. From doing action in Black Widow to the high stakes drama of The Constant Gardener, she can do it all. Effortless in her acting, she can do anything and that just speaks so much about her as a performer. Constantly providing us with acclaimed performances, she definitely is a once in a lifetime actor. Rachel Weisz Birthday: Let's Discuss Her Illuminating Style File (View Pics).

Weisz really gives her all in films, and it really showcases as it heightens the quality of the movies. Starring in some highly acclaimed films, Weisz’s filmography is one of the most impressive you will come across in Hollywood. So to celebrate Rachel Weisz’s 52nd birthday, let’s take a look at five of her best films according to IMDb. Rachel Weisz Birthday: From The Favourite to Disobedience - Here's Looking At the British Actress' Best Films.

Youth (7.3)

Youth is a comedy-drama that focuses on two friends reflecting on their lives while holidaying in the Swiss Alps. Weisz plays the role of Lena Bellinger, whose character is frustrated with her father. The movie really touches upon some meaningful themes and the performance of the cast really makes this a worth wile watch.

The Constant Gardener (7.4)

The movie sees a British diplomat who is in Kenya try to solve the murder of his wife. The movie alternates from real time to flashbacks and features some great performances from Ralph Fienes and Rachel Weisz. It truly is remarkable with how nail bitingly tense this movie can get.

Sunshine (7.5)

Rachel Weisz and Ralph Fiennes starred in this movie that focused on five generations of a Hungarian family. The movie really does a great job at representing these generation with Fiennes playing three different characters. It’s really unique in its concept and does a great job at telling its story. Sunshine could have easily gone wrong, but it’s filmmaking at its best.

The Favourite (7.5)

The Favourite was an awards darling the year it came out and for good reason. This period black comedy focuses on the relationship between Queen Anne and her servant. The movie does a great job at portraying its characters that are brilliantly represented through their actors.

Enemy at the Gates (7.6)

Enemy at the Gates is a war film that follows Jude Law as real life Russian sniper, Vasily Zaitsev. Weisz plays the role of Tania Chernova, who joins the resistance after her grandparents are killed. It’s a thrilling ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat, and will bring out the tears out from you.

While this movie wasn’t really added in the list, would like to give a special shoutout to The Mummy. It’s one of Weisz most fun film. With this we finish off the list and wish Rachel Weisz a very happy birthday.

