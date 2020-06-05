Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Hefty Paycheque Demand Lost Her The Role of Bondita In Barrister Babu?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A few days back, there were reports of how actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee had been roped in for Colors' social drama Barrister Babu. Devoleena was reported to have bagged the lead role of Bondita, as the show was soon set to show a leap with the female protagonist all grown up. However, the reports were soon deemed false by both Aurra Bhatnagar's mother Deepti and producer Sumeet Mittal. Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Play Grown-Up Bondita In Barrister Babu After the Show Takes A Leap? (Deets Inside).

Sumeet had refuted reports of having approached anyone else and revealed that a lot is remaining to explore with Aurra playing Bondita. But now, reports surfacing in the media suggest that it was Devoleena Bhattacharjee hefty fees that led to the actress getting dropped from the Colors show, reports Pinkvilla. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Not Doing Barrister Babu, Makers Refute Reports of Leap and Aurra Bhatnagar's Replacement (Deets Inside).

The report saw sources tell the portal that Devoleena was very much approached for the role but her money demands were what cost her the role. "Given the budget constraints currently the following lockdown and with broadcasters slashing at last 30 percent of the production budget, the makers were left in dilemma over the remuneration. Hence, they decided to speak to the concerned authorities and after ensuring that complete safety measures would be taken, came to the conclusion of retaining Aurra as their lead and not tweak the script, as per initial plans," revealed the source. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Mayur Verma’s Cyber Complaint Against Her, Calls It A 'Publicity Stunt’.

The source also went on to reveal, "Devoleena was paid around 90K when she left Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and now with the popularity that she has received since BB13, the actress didn't want to settle for any less."

As per the new government guidelines, actor below 10 years of age and above 65 years, of age must avoid being on the sets as they are more prone to contacting COVID-19. However, an exception has been made for actors above 65 years which is - they have to submit an undertaking stating that they are willingly coming for the shoots and are not being forced to work.