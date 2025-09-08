The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar was packed with drama, emotions, and surprises as Salman Khan took charge of the housemates while also shedding light on real-world issues. ‘Aage Ke Din Bohot Kam Hai’: Salman Khan Talks About Ageing at ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar, Says He Wants to Make the Most of the ‘Time Left in Life’.

Salman Khan Addresses Flood Crisis

The episode began with Salman Khan addressing the careless behaviour of the contestants towards food wastage. He particularly called out Farrhana for wasting even a spoon of poha and reminded everyone about the ongoing devastating floods and landslides across Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu. Highlighting the suffering of farmers communities known for feeding the nation, Salman urged everyone to come forward and contribute to relief efforts.

Shehbaz Badesha Becomes First Wild Card

A major highlight of the evening was the entry of Shehnaaz Gill, a beloved Bigg Boss 13 alumna, who requested Salman to let her brother Shehbaz Badesha join the house. Revealing that Shehbaz had been hospitalized due to dengue after the premiere, Shehnaaz said, “Sir, give him some work. It’s been his dream to be in the show for 7 years. Please fulfill his wish.” Salman agreed and officially welcomed Shehbaz as the first wild card contestant of Bigg Boss 19. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Tells Amaal Mallik ‘Front Foot Man Has Become a Background Artist’.

No Eviction Twist

Salman also introduced a fun segment where contestants like Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand and others had to assign animal characters to each other, sparking laughter and banter. Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand faced an eviction scare but was given a unique power earlier through a special app. When Salman announced her as the first evicted contestant, she used her saved option to protect herself from elimination. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Housemates Plan Sweetest Surprise for Birthday Girl Neelam Giri, Contestants Dance Together on Bhojpuri Song (Watch Videos)

About 'Bigg Boss 19'

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24, 2025 streaming on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. This season’s theme is “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, where contestants hold the power to make decisions, creating a Parliament style battleground inside the house.

