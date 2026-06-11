Did Gullu and Kiara Split? ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Winners Spark Breakup Rumours After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Mumbai: The fairytale romance that captivated millions on MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa appears to be facing an unexpected twist, as winners Kushal Tanwar, famously known as Gullu, and Kaira Anu have sparked intense breakup rumours. Just weeks after being crowned the ultimate 'ideal match' of Splitsvilla X6, eagle-eyed fans noticed the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting widespread speculation about the status of their relationship. ‘Splitsvilla’ Season 16: Did Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Win Ticket to Finale Task?.

Gullu and Kaira Ignite Breakup Rumours With Social Media Activity

The buzz surrounding a potential split intensified over the last few weeks, with fans meticulously tracking the social media activities of the beloved couple. Reports first surfaced around late April and early May 2026, indicating that Gullu and Kaira had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Further fanning the flames, some fans observed that several joint collaboration videos and romantic reels featuring the two had mysteriously disappeared from their respective feeds.

While some sources suggest that Gullu later re-followed Kaira, she has reportedly not reciprocated, maintaining the unfollowed status. This digital distancing has left their dedicated followers confused and concerned. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, are abuzz with fan theories and reactions. One user reportedly commented, “What happened between Kaira & Gullu??.....I really love them together...their 'Guzara' song is also so nice...chemistry bht achhi thi....kya hogya hai.”

Screenshot of Gullu and Kaira's Instagram Profiles

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Another fan speculated, “Tbh in the show as well as outside it was just for views nothing real like sorab and Niharika.” Despite the mounting speculation, neither Kushal Tanwar nor Kaira Anu has released an official statement regarding their relationship status, leaving fans anxiously awaiting clarity.

Gullu and Kaira's Journey to Victory and Beyond

Gullu and Kaira rose to fame as contestants on MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, which premiered on January 9, 2026. The season, hosted by the dynamic duo Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, with Mischief Makers Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma, challenged 32 singles to choose between love and money. Throughout the season, which aired on MTV India and streamed on JioHotstar every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM IST, Gullu and Kaira formed a strong connection, navigating numerous challenges and emotional complexities.

Their undeniable bond and strategic gameplay ultimately led them to victory in the grand finale, which was a two-day event concluding on May 16, 2026. They triumphed over fellow finalists such as Yogesh Rawat-Ruru Thakur, Sorab Bedi-Niharika Tiwari, and Soundarya Shetty-Tayne De Villiers, securing the Splitsvilla 16 title and a cash prize of INR 20 lakh. Their win was a combination of performing the final task in the shortest time and receiving significant audience votes. Following their win, Kaira had expressed her joy, calling the victory "emotional and unforgettable" and emphasising that being chosen by the audience made it even more meaningful. Gullu, who was previously a winner of Roadies XX: Double Cross in 2025, also thanked fans for their support, stating that their journey, bond, and gameplay made them deserving winners. ‘UN-KNOWN To Be Well Paid’: Did Nia Sharma Take a Dig at Niharika Tiwari After Bitter Clash During ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Finale?.

As of June 11, 2026, the silence from both Gullu and Kaira continues to fuel the rumour mill, leaving their followers wondering if their 'ideal match' status was confined solely to the Splitsvilla villa.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram accounts of Gullu, Kaira). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).