‘Splitsvilla’ Season 16: Did Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Win Ticket to Finale Task?

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As Splitsvilla 16 approaches its final stages, rumours are circulating that Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, and his partner Kaira Singh may have secured their place in the grand finale. While official confirmation is still pending from the show's creators, several social media leaks and industry hints have pointed toward the duo winning the high-stakes "Ticket to Finale" task. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Diksha Pawar Calls Out Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra’s MTV Dating Show for Being ‘Biased’ (Watch Video).

Gullu and Kaira Fix ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Finale Spot?

The speculation gained momentum after a photo surfaced online, reportedly shared by "Splitsvilla Khabri," showing Gullu and Kaira holding a "Ticket to Finale" card. This viral image has led many fans to believe that the pair has already clinched the first guaranteed spot in the season's climax.

Adding to the buzz, former contestant Ron Kariappa suggested in a recent interview that Gullu and Kaira were the likely winners of the task. While these reports have set social media ablaze, viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes on MTV and Jio Hotstar to see if the rumours are officially confirmed.

Contenders and Eliminations

The race to the finale has also seen other prominent names being discussed. There was initial speculation regarding Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur; however, evidence suggests they may not have reached the top spot.

Watch the latest promo of ‘Splitsvillla X6’

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In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, former contestant Akanksha Choudhary revealed that Yogesh did not win the season. She shared that she witnessed his performance and was openly pleased that he did not secure the victory, effectively ruling out Yogesh and Ruru as the season's champions.

Recent Developments in the 'Splitsvilla 16' Villa

The competition remains intense as new "Ideal Matches" continue to shift the power dynamics within the villa. In recent episodes, Vishy and Suzanne claimed a spot on the throne, while the Oracle confirmed two new Ideal Matches: Tayne and Sadhaaf, and Niharika and Sorab. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Ruru Thakur Claims Yogesh Rawat Cheated on Her, Accuses Him of Planning ‘Bigg Boss’ Entry With Akanksha Choudhary (View Posts).

While Tayne and Sadhaaf opted for "split coins," Niharika and Sorab took their place on the throne, further narrowing the field as the show moves toward its final conclusion. For now, all eyes remain on Gullu and Kaira to see if they truly hold the coveted ticket to the end.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).