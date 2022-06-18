Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen as celebrity guest on DID L'il Masters 5, felt overwhelmed with the gesture of one of the contestant Sagar's mother after his performance. She presented mogre ka gajra (garland) to Sonali while saying that in their culture, they offer these flowers to God, and that's why she is doing it. Sonali Bendre Says ‘Fake News’ on Rumours of Starring in a Movie With Jr NTR.

Sonali expressed her gratitude and said: "Thank you so much, but I don't think I have done anything so big to get such an honour. This is all Sagar's hard work that is paying off today." The Broken News Trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Series To Stream on ZEE5 From June 10! (Watch Video).

The show is judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza. DID L'il Masters 5 airs on Zee TV.

