Now, Maya Lopez gets her own spinoff show in Echo, a sort of origin superhero story where we see her finally live up to her superhero name. Echo is also the first show made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe under the banner 'Marvel Spotlight,' intended to be separate from the larger Marvel universe. That said, the first episode serves as a recap of her stint in the Hawkeye series, even featuring a cameo by Jeremy Renner, sort of, with footage used of the actor from the other show.

However, it is not just old scenes; there is also some exploration of Maya's past. The episode begins with people seemingly birthing out of the ground, and a woman among them, dipping her hands in some sparkling blue groundwater to get pulsating red light on her hands and face. Maybe hardcore Marvel fans can answer what's happening there, as I have no clue, but anyway, they became the first Choctaw tribe, and the power has been passed on to generations, with Maya being the latest in line. Only she didn't know it at first.

Watch the Trailer of Echo:

We are also shown glimpses of how Fisk becomes her foster father, how he weaponises her anger caused by Ronin's murder of her father (Zahn McClarnon), and how a confrontation with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) leads to Maya becoming Fisk's most trusted weapon (genuine question: so where was Daredevil during the events of Hawkeye?). Of course, as seen in Hawkeye, she learns it was her 'uncle' behind her father's death, and she responds to that deceit by putting a bullet in Fisk's eye, assuming she killed him. He survives, though; just don't ask how. Perhaps Marvel borrowed the same science from Kingsman that brought back Harry Hart from the dead.

A Still From Echo

Anyway, when we meet her next, Maya is on the run. She is injured, and she returns to her native grounds, where she is determined to bring down Fisk's empire. We also meet her estranged grandma Chula (Tantoo Cardinal), her worried cousin/once BFF Bonnie (Devery Jacobs), Skully (Graham Greene), who I am not sure if he is her grandfather or not, uncle Henry (Chaske Spencer), and cousin Biscuits (Cody Lightning). While she is mostly an ass to them, they all end up serving their perfunctory superhero roles in her favour. Chula becomes this expository machine, who later gives Maya her first accessory in being 'Echo.' Bonnie often comes in need of being rescued. Henry and Biscuits both end up being Maya's sidekicks, one also being her voice of reason and the other being the fun-loving one. Skully, meanwhile, becomes this convenient inventor chap for her.

A Still From Echo

So yeah, these are the characters that matter. At one point, Fisk returns. In perhaps the series' most arresting sequence, he tries to convince Maya to return to his fold despite what she did to him. Like with Hawkeye, even Echo doesn't do justice to the antagonism of Fisk, considering how incredible he was in the Netflix series - perhaps the best Marvel onscreen villain there is. However, it does a good job building on the uneasy relationship Fisk shares with Maya, though the final payoff is pretty underwhelming. Also, both actors are so good in their roles that the bonding, despite the ups and downs of the writing, feels real.

But apart from the Wilson Fisk-Maya equation and the curious Native American lore, Echo is a very passable entry in the struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even technically, the series is kinda underwhelming. There is an action scene in the first episode, involving Daredevil (his only appearance in the series), that aims to achieve the impressive (seemingly) one-take action choreography of the Daredevil series, and to some extent, it works if you ignore the punches that don't always land where they should.

A Still From Echo

However, apart from this scene, the rest of the action sequences disappoint mightily. It is bloodier than earlier Marvel offerings but doesn't fully capitalise on the mature rating and actually place safe. There is a train heist sequence that should have really looked cool on screen but is undermined by obvious green screens and editing choices. The final action scene where Maya revokes the 'Echo' within her should have been a great moment had it not been reminding of a similar scene from Captain Marvel, and even more so, ends up leading to an unimpressive fight scene.

Final Thoughts

Echo benefits from the genuine performances from Cox and D'Onofrio and intriguing Native American lore interspersed in a superhero origin story, but it more or less struggles to transcend the flaws of its ordinary writing and making. Its technical aspects lack the consistent prowess needed to elevate the series beyond its mild ambitions and be on the same benchmark as the Netflix series - a comparison that it unfortunately brought upon itself with its casting choices. Still, Echo's just five episodes that you can binge on the trot, and you can catch all of them on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Rating: 2.0

