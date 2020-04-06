Ekta Kapoor Compares Herself to Thanos After She Gets Rid Off All Her ‘Stones’ (Watch Video)

Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

TV czarina, Ekta Kapoor happens to be a super religious person. One of the best examples of the same is the amount of rings and bracelets she owes. As per her, the stones and accessories she dons work in eliminating the evil which thus results in success. And so, Ekta never removes her rings and bracelets. However, in what you can call as a miracle, the actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself going sans accessories and we are literally are in a state of shock. Ekta Kapoor Accepts WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' Against Coronavirus, Tags Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and More For the Task.

Giving her fans a surprise like never before, the ace producer in the clip is seen smiling and has removed all her rings. Flaunting her bare hands, Kapoor captioned the post as, "Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building !!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding !!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime (sic)" For the uninitiated, some days back, Ekta Kapoor was heavily trolled online for taking up the hand wash challenge along with wearing her rings and bracelets. With this looks like, amid lockdown, the Balaji Telefilms head honcho has accepted the criticism. Ekta Kapoor’s Li’l Munchkin Ravie Kapoor Turns 1, Soap Queen Throws a Grand Bash With Shabir Ahluwalia, Esha Deol and Others in Attendance (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Of Ekta Kapoor Below:

Right from the time, Ekta shared her video online, her fans and telly pals have flooded the comment section of the post with questions. Hina Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty among others are curious to know why did she go zero jewellery way? Well, only Ekta knows what's the actual catch behind her video. Stay tuned!