Over the weekend, it was reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's leading man Parth Samthaan had tested positive for COVID-19. Soon, the shooting of the show at Klick Nixon studios in Chandivali was halted and the entire team of the show was asked to get tested. In fact, all the shows that were being shot at the studios had also called off their shoots. And while the other Kasautii team's results (barring Erica Fernandes' as she is waiting for her results) have come back negative, unfortunately for the show's vamp Komolika, played by Aamna Sharif, that has not been the case. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

Even though Aamna tested negative, one of her staff members tested positive for the pandemic. But the lady and the rest of her team has ensured that he gets proper medical care and is quarantined. Taking to Instagram, Aamna revealed the same. COVID-19: Parth Samthaan's Kasuati Zindagii Kay Co-stars Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif Tested Negative, Erica Fernandes Waiting For Results.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Aamna Sharif's Staff Tests COVID-19 Positive (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her post read, "Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. Me and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although, one of my staff members has tested positive. We are currently in the process of isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour." Aamna Sharif Pens a Poem on Current Situation During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Parth was diagnosed with the pandemic on July 12, 2020 and in a post, he wrote to everyone that he was quarantined at home and that he was also in regular communication with the BMC authorities and also his doctor. Parth's co-stars Karan Patel, Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee tested negative.

