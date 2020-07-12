Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's leading man Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12. Unfortunately, this came to light after the actor had started shooting for the show last month. This has led to the entire cast and crew of Kasautii... being asked to get themselves tested on pro-priority. In fact, Parth too took to Instagram to urge all those who came in contact with him over the past few days, to get themselves tested. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Everyone Who Came In Contact With Him To Get Themselves Tested (View Post).

As soon as Parth confirmed the news on his social media account, his co-stars and close friends took to Instagram to pray for the actor's quick recovery. After Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms Release Statement (View Tweet).

Check Out The Wishes Below:

Niti Taylor, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani:

Wishes Pour In For Parth Samthaan's Quick Recovery on Instagram

Ariah Agarwal, Scarlett Rose, Sahil Anand:

Karan Jotwani, Abhilash Kumar, Ken Ferns:

Soon after the news broke out, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms released a statement that read, "We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets."

