Sunil Grover is all set to the return to the small screen with a bang! The comedian who made fans giggle and laugh with his hilarious comic timing as Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil will soon be seen on a new show titled as Gangs Of Filmistan. In this comedy show, Grover will be joined by Bigg Boss 11 winner Shila Shinde, Sugandha Mishra and more. The first promo of the same is finally out and it'll surely make you LOL. The show will air on Star Bharat from August 31, 2020. This one seems like a crazy ride. Sunil Grover Talks About His Struggles in the Industry, Says ‘I Have Been Replaced on Shows and Of Course, It Hurts’.

The video is short and sees the cast in one frame. Going by looks of it, Sunil is seen in a complete different avatar joined by some terrific comedians. "Jabh tak meri hasi chalegi inki saas chalegi," says Grover in the promo while others in the backdrop can be seen tickling him with a quill. Also, a closer look at the clip and we see Shilpa as Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde to Return to Television With New Show Comedy Stars (Deets Inside).

Check Out Gangs Of Filmistan's First Promo Below:

Also, other actors seen in the promo are Sanket Bhosle, Upasana Singh, Paritosh Tripathi and Siddharth Sagar. Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sunil had said, "I will not be revisiting any of my iconic characters, like Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati. I come with a new character, but with same old intentions. I hadn’t planned on doing a show, but the offer was too good to pass up." Stay tuned!

