Saumya Tandon is one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. She became a household name with her stint as "Gori mem" Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain!. Recently, she impressed everyone with her performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, where she played Ulfat, Rehman Dakait’s wife, in the spy action film. Amid the massive box office success of Dhurandhar, the popular sitcom is set to return with season two as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0. ‘Bhabi Ji Was Always…’: ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0’ Actress Shilpa Shinde Dismisses Comparisons With Shubhangi Atre.

On one hand, fans are super excited to see Shilpa Shinde, the original Angoori Bhabhi, return to the show’s sequel to reprise her iconic character. On the other hand, many have been wondering whether Saumya Tandon plans to do the same. During a recent interview, the Dhurandhar actress finally addressed the speculation and confirmed that she will not be returning for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2.0.

Is Saumya Tandon Part of ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0’?

During an interview on Zoom, Saumya Tandon was asked whether she is planning to return to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. The actress told the portal, "No, I am not coming back to Bhabiji at all. I have moved on to another project. Atthe moment, I am doing something else. So that is totally out of question."

Saumya Tandon’s Latest Instagram Post

Saumya Tandon will also not be a part of the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai movie, which is scheduled to release in the theatres on February 6, 2026.

Why Saumya Tandon Chose Not To Be Part of the ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ Film

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Saumya Tandon revealed why she distanced herself from the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai film. She said, "There's already another girl playing the role on the show. It's not fair for me to play the role because she has now become Anita bhabhi for the audience." After Saumya Tandon quit the show, Vidisha Sharma has been playing the role of Anita bhabhi. ‘Dhurandhar’ Fans Go Wild Inside Theatre As Sanjay Dutt Joins Special Screening of Aditya Dhar’s Spy Action Film in Lucknow via Video Call, Chant ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ (Watch Viral Video).

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 made its premiere on &TV on December 22, 2025.

