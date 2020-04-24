Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Cast Resumes Shooting From Home Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paaayega (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A while back, we had reported about how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors had been shooting for scenes from the safety of their homes for their shows. And now, another TV show's cast has joined that list. Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast has also begun to film their episodes from home, in order to cover up for the lost one month time, where shooting schedules were halted, to help control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Bigg Boss 13 Ex-Contestant Dalljiet Kaur Returns To Her Zee TV Show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

The cast of the Zee TV show shot for an episode from their homes recently. "Yes, it's a trial and we hope for a smooth run. We are shooting on our phones within the confines of our homes. Later, these independent videos will be patched, giving the feel that we shot together. The first scene we shot was a video chat between my wife, family members and me," Nishant Singh Malkani told TOI. Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega: Rehaan Roy Suffers Minor Burns on Set While Shooting for Diwali Special Episode.

The actor continued, "It’s going to be tough because acting is all about action and reaction, but here, we will be shooting all alone, imagining our co-actors’ response in a scene. If the trial episode works out well and is approved by the channel, we plan to shoot five episodes every week and telecast fresh content. We will have to make do with whatever clothes and accessories are available."

Elaborating more on how shooting will be taking place, actor Anuj Kohli, who plays Kishore Jindal on the show, revealed, "We will receive our dialogues and briefs on the scenes well in advance. The directors will approve our shots, which will finally be woven together and edited."