Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and we have to say, he is making his own mark inside. From maintaining a cordial relationship with all, to standing up for Naina Singh in a recent task and also to defending Jaan Kumar Sanu over Rahul Vaidya's nepotism remark, Nishant is gaining fans for his very real self in the house. However, the social media debate of the actor faking his personality in the house just does not seem to end. Nishant Singh Malkhani in Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversy - Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

A few days back, Nishant's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actress and co-star Kanika Mann had also said that Nishant is being his real self in the house. And now, Nishant's brother Lakshya Malkani too has echoed the same sentiment. "Nishant is absolutely real and I think he is being crystal clear in the house. He believes in logic and sensibilities, and when someone questions him, he doesn't tolerate it. He doesn't spend much time on frivolousness or unnecessary things. That's how he is in real life, too,” said Lakshay to Bombay Times. Bigg Boss 14 October 23 Episode: Nishant Singh Malkhani Gets Dethroned, Pavitra Punia Calls Rahul Vaidya ‘Neech’ – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

"Unlike my parents and I, Nishant has not watched any of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. He wanted to go with an open mind because he understood that even if he makes a strategy, it most probably won’t work after a point, as things are not constant in the 'Bigg Boss' house, they constantly change. I feel he did the right thing,” Lakshay added.

Talking about Nishant's strengths and weaknesses, he revealed, "My brother's strengths are how he deals with people. In a place like Bigg Boss, where it is easy to form groups and engage with only that particular group’s issues, he is actively participating in everything and talking to everyone. He knows how to keep the atmosphere positive."

"A weakness in this show could be that he keeps his biases separate from his decisions. If it comes to saving someone, he will not only see if that person is his friend or not, instead he will look at the overall performance and participation of the contestant. This is not something which everyone will appreciate, because everybody wants themselves to be saved first. I think this can be a problem for him," said Lakshay.

Dismissing popular opinion that Nishant has not yet opened up in the house, Lakshay

concluded, "Nishant takes time to understand and figure out things, and only then opens up. But I have seen him opening up in the show. He doesn't indulge in name-calling, or disrespecting anyone. Due to that, many may feel that he has not opened up yet, but that's how he is in real life, too.” Lakshay who is clearly proud of his brother, like a lot of his fans.

