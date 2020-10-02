Actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen playing a drug addict in the upcoming web series, titled High. "This subject matter isn't easy to translate to the screen. Addiction takes over and restructures the brain, making good people behave in a way unlike themselves. It's not easy for audiences to connect and empathise with something like this. I extensively researched what my character would feel and go through. Flesh: From Akshay Oberoi’s Taj to Uday Tikekar’s Shuvvo, Ranking All the Despicable Villains in Swara Bhasker’s Web-Series From Bad to Worst (SPOILER ALERT)

I read up on articles that speak about the subject, and watched films across decades just to follow the evolution of the matter in cinema. That really helped me put things into perspective, in order to use my imagination to play the part as authentically as possible." Directed by Nikhil Rao, "High" traces the life of Shiv Mathur who is an addict struggling to get a grip on life and eventually finds himself in a rehab facility that is being run in a mysterious compound. Akshay Oberoi Feels Big Box-Office Numbers Help Get the Actor’s Roles That They Wouldn’t Otherwise Get

Ranvir Shorey, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nakul Bhalla, Prakash Belawadi and Mantra are also a part of the project, which will stream on MX Player.

